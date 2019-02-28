LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Legislation advancing in Michigan would combat mail theft that law enforcers say is an increasing problem across the state.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to send two bills to the House.

They would make the theft of mail and packages a state crime. Law enforcement says U.S. postal inspectors are currently overwhelmed with investigating what is a federal crime.

According to testimony in committee, there were nearly 19,000 mail and theft complaints in Michigan in 2017 and 2018 - including 17,000 complaints that packages from Amazon had been taken off doorsteps and from other locations.

A first violation would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. Repeat violators could go to prison.

