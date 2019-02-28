NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut medical examiners say an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was found dead after being reported missing appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

The New Britain Herald reports the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Thursday that Mary Braga died from blunt force trauma to her head from being hit by a vehicle.

New Britain police have not confirmed they are investigating Braga’s death as a hit-and-run. Police previously said her death did not appear suspicious.

Braga was reported missing Tuesday evening and found dead near her neighborhood Wednesday. Authorities say it appeared she wandered off and was last seen wearing only a shirt, pajama pants and a wool hat as temperatures dipped below freezing.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Information from: New Britain Herald, http://www.newbritainherald.com

