HONOLULU (AP) - Jacob Maldonado was called to potentially decide the guilt or innocence of a defendant charged with misdemeanor assault in Honolulu court, but his predetermination of the matter landed him in jail.

Attorneys alerted First Circuit Court Judge Edward Kubo that a potential juror was shouting “he is guilty, he is guilty,” outside the courtroom Tuesday.

Kubo declared a mistrial, released the 44 other prospective jurors and ordered deputies to arrest Maldonado for contempt.

Maldonado spent the night in jail and appeared before Kubo on Wednesday morning.

Attorney Jason Burks told the judge that his client had a terrible day, and that Maldonado took a “very improper approach” to try to get out of jury duty.

Maldonado apologized to the court and was let go without being charged or fined.

