RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police are investigating the city’s second homicide in less than 24 hours.

Authorities say officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home about 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the victim was deceased after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the man is about 20 years old. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, authorities say 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton of Box Elder was fatally shot while in a vehicle in an alley in Rapid City. Police have arrested two 19-year-old men, both from Rapid City, in that shooting. Officials say an attempted robbery may have motivated the shooting.

