A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with assaulting an elderly man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a grocery store in New Jersey.

An 81-year-old man from Franklin Township had just finished shopping at the ShopRite on Elizabeth Avenue Monday afternoon when he was confronted over his red baseball cap, which is supportive of President Trump, the Somerset County prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors said Ryan Salvagno, 19, of Somerset, argued with the 81-year-old about the hat and then snatched it off his head. Mr. Salvagno then grabbed the man’s arm and threw him to the ground, tipping over a grocery cart in the scuffle, prosecutors said, a local NBC affiliate reported.

The victim was left with minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene, prosecutors said.

Mr. Salvagno is facing charges including assault and harassment and is expected to appear in court on March 14, prosecutors said.

