FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a school safety bill that comes more than a year after two students died in a shooting at a western Kentucky high school.

In a show of bipartisanship, the Kentucky Senate voted 37-0 Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin. A day earlier, the measure cleared the House on a 96-3 vote. Republican leaders in both chambers designated school safety as the top priority for this year’s legislative session.

The measure sets new goals of putting police officers in every school and having at least one counselor for every 250 students.

The legislation comes with no money, so school districts won’t be able to comply right away. But Republican budget leaders have vowed to provide the money next year.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.