DUFUR, Ore. (AP) - An 18-year-old high school graduate east of Portland has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Dufur School District, contending it failed to intervene to stop an ex-track coach from sexually abusing her just a few years after another coach was convicted of similar conduct.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the student says then-track coach Ty Lee Wyman sexually abused her at the school and in his home in 2017.

The lawsuit says at least five school employees including the principal witnessed Wyman’s “inappropriate and predatory behavior” yet took no steps to investigate or protect the student.

Wyman was sentenced in August to over three years in prison for sexually abusing two students.

Superintendent Jack Henderson of Dufur School District #29 said he couldn’t comment on the specific allegations in the suit but said the district cooperated with an investigation and has intensified staff training.

