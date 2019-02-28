BOSTON (AP) - Boston police say they are looking for a Providence man in connection with the kidnapping of 23-year-old woman who went missing last weekend after leaving a Theater District club.
Boston police identified the suspect Thursday as 32-year-old Louis Coleman III.
Jassy Correia, a mother of a toddler, went missing shortly after midnight Sunday after leaving the Venu nightclub.
Police in Providence on Thursday set up a crime scene near a building where Coleman is believed to live. Coleman was spotted in a red car in the morning.
Correia’s father, Joaquin Correia, issued an emotional plea for anyone with information about his daughter’s whereabouts to contact Boston police.
