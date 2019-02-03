PULASKI, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and a driver who authorities say pointed a shotgun at police.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release that shooting occurred Sunday on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

Pulaski police were looking for the driver of a pickup truck after a hit-and-run crash. The truck’s driver then called 911 and notified authorities of his location.

Geller says the man was armed with a shotgun when he left his vehicle. The news release says the man fired into a hillside, then pointed the shotgun at officers, who fired at him.

The adult male is being treated for serious injuries at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.





