NELSONIA, Va. (AP) - Virginia authorities say the deaths of three people inside a burned mobile home are being investigated as homicides and arson.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller tells multiple media outlets that a preliminary examination of the bodies showed that each victim suffered injuries that aren’t consistent with dying in a fire.
The medical examiner’s office in Norfolk examined the bodies of two adults and a juvenile. Police haven’t identified the victims.
The fire in Nelsonia in Accomack County was reported Friday morning.
