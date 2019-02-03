President Donald Trump said Sunday he will be keeping troops in Iraq to keep an eye on Iran.

He said “a fortune” was spent building a military base in Iraq, so he plans to keep it.

“One of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem,” the president told CBS’s Margaret Brennan.

“It’s perfectly situated for looking at all over different parts of the troubled Middle East rather than pulling up,” he added.

He said he will trust the intelligence he receives, but if officials say Iran is a “kindergarten” he won’t agree with them.

“It is a vicious country that kills many people,” he said.





