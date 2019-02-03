NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man has been fatally shot on the platform of a subway station in Queens.
It happened at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the unidentified man was found on the 7 train platform with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests.
