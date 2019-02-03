President Donald Trump said Sunday he hasn’t considered a pardon yet for Roger Stone, who worked for his campaign during the GOP primary in 2015.

“I have not thought about it,” the president told CBS. “It looks like he’s defending himself very well. But you have to get rid of the Russia witch hunt.”

Mr. Trump added Mr. Stone only worked for him early on during the campaign.

Mr. Stone was arrested by federal investigators earlier this month on charges of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering related to the infamous WikiLeaks release of hacked DNC emails during the 2016 election as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

He’s plead not guilty to the charges.

The president also said it would be up to his attorney general whether to make the special counsel’s report public after it’s concluded.

“I have no idea what it’s going to say,” he said.





