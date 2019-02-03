Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Sunday he is “heartbroken” over the racist photo on Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page of an individual in blackface and another wearing a KKK hood, adding Mr. Northam should resign.

“There is no way you can continue to be the Governor of the commonwealth of Virginia,” the Democrat told CNN of his successor.

The medical school yearbook page made headlines Friday and Mr. Northam quickly issued an apology for the offensive photograph.

But by Saturday, the Virginia Democrat was telling reporters it was not him in the photo, although it was on his page. He said he would investigate to find out who was actually in the picture and why it ended up on his yearbook page more than three decades ago.

Mr. McAuliffe, though, said he’s confused by his colleague’s explanation.

“You know if you put blackface on your face. You know if you put a hood on,” he said.

SEE ALSO: ‘Unforgivable!’: Trump assails Ralph Northam over racist photo, ‘super late term abortion’

“We’ve had a horrible history in Virginia,” he added. “It’s not about Ralph anymore, it’s about who we are as Virginians.”

Mr. Northam also made headlines earlier in the week about comments he made during a radio interview on legislation pertaining to late term abortions, suggesting an infant would be made comfortable after birth and necessitated if the mother desired.

Critics said he was endorsing infanticide.

“Ralph misspoke on that. No Democrat I know is for infanticide,” Mr. McAuliffe said.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.