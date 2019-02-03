An abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan would bring “bloodshed,” according to an Afghanistan official.

Head of the High Peace Council of Afghanistan, Omar Daudzai, told CNN in an interview, “if it happened today in a matter that’s not orderly… if it happens that it leave a vacuum behind, then obviously bloodshed would increase.”

In December, President Trump said he may pull half of the 14,000 U.S. troops in the country.

The Taliban has since demanded that the U.S. commit to a schedule of the withdrawal, while the U.S. has said the Taliban needs to promise to attack al Qaeda and ISIS after a deal is made.

Although negotiations between U.S. officials and Taliban negotiators have brought “clarity,” according to Mr. Daudzai, neither side has landed on an agreement.





