BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has invited a federal worker furloughed during the recent partial federal government shutdown to be her guest at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Warren on Monday said Sajid Shahriar, an employee of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, will accompany her to the Tuesday speech.

Shahriar is also a Massachusetts labor leader who serves as executive vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3258.

Warren, weighing a run for president, said Shahriar didn’t receive a paycheck for 35 days and organized rallies in Boston with fellow federal workers to urge Republican leaders to re-open the government.

Fellow Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey invited Varshini Prakash, co-founder of Sunrise, a movement working to stop climate change, as his guest.





