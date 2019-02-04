ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Police in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny say a grand jury has declined to indict an officer who killed a Missouri man after he pointed a gun at the officer.
Police announced Monday that the Polk County grand jury met last week and after reviewing evidence decided not to indict officer Todd Webb.
Webb responded to a reported robbery at a Hy-Vee gas station on Sept. 15 and located a suspect nearby. Police say the suspect, Christopher Lee Leonard, of Springfield, Missouri, pointed a handgun at the officer, who then shot and killed Leonard.
