JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Proposals to ease penalties on some Mississippians accused or convicted of crimes are advancing in the state House.

The House Judiciary B committee on Monday passed House Bill 1352 , sending it to the full House for more consideration.

The measure would expand the state’s drug courts to also handle people with mental illnesses and military veterans. Republican Rep. Jason White of West, the bill’s sponsor, also says it would stop automatic suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of fines or for simple drug possession. White says such penalties are worsening the situation of many people who are struggling.

The House proposal would also broaden crimes that people could seek to have wiped from their records.

Senate Bill 2927 , proposing broader changes, faces a Tuesday deadline to advance from committee.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.