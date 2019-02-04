President Trump’s guests at the State of the Union address include relatives of a Nevada couple murdered by an illegal immigrant, a survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and a SWAT team member who helped to subdue the gunman, a mother who has overcome opioid addiction and a Delaware sixth-grader who has been bullied because his last name is Trump.

The president and first lady Melania Trump said their guests “represent the very best of America.”

Among them are three generations of the family of Gerald and Sharon David of Reno, Nevada, who were murdered in their home in Nevada by an illegal immigrant in January 2019. Mr. Trump has cited such cases in his call for stronger border security, including a wall.

Pittsburg police officer Timothy Matson is being recognized for being wounded as part of the SWAT team that responded to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October 2018, in which 11 people were killed. Also being honored is Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor and synagogue member who also survived the shooting.

The Trumps also invited as their guest Joshua Trump, a sixth-grade student in Wilmington, Delaware, who enjoys science, art and history.

“Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name,” the White House said. “He is thankful to the first lady and the Trump family for their support.”

Mrs. Trump has campaigned against bullying, especially on social media.

Others who will be guests at the State of the Union are:

• Matthew Charles, a former drug dealer who was the first prisoner released as a result of the First Step Act signed by Mr. Trump.

• Grace Eline, a nine-year-old brain cancer survivor who collects donations and visits others in the hospital to cheer them up.

• Ashley Evans, who battled opioid addiction and is soon to be reunited with her daughter full-time after one year in recovery.

• Elvin Hernandez, a special agent with the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations division.

• Roy James, plant manager of a lumber mill in Vicksburg, Mississippi, in a region that has been designated as an Opportunity Zone from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

• Alice Johnson, who was granted clemency by the president on June 6, 2018, from a mandatory life sentence without parole for charges associated with a nonviolent drug case. She was in jail for 22 years.

• Tom Wibberley, father of Navy Seaman Craig Wibberley, who was killed at age 19 in the terrorist attack on the U.S.S. Cole. After Craig’s death, a scholarship fund was created that gives out four $ 1,000 scholarships each year to students studying computer science.





