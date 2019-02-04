KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a jail inmate who escaped from Mohave County courthouse in northwestern Arizona is back in custody.

County sheriff’s officials say 41-year-old Kasey Allen Long of Kingman was unloaded from a jail transport van about 1:30 p.m. Monday when he maneuvered away from detention officers and began running from the courthouse.

Long was to appear in court for armed robbery charges.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area along with Kingman police officers.

A perimeter was formed and schools in the area were placed on lockdown status.

Authorities say Long was spotted hiding in a culvert in a wash around 2 p.m. and taken into custody.

Sheriff Doug Schuster says Long pretended to have a leg injury and wasn’t placed in leg shackles.





