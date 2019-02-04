RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man is accused by authorities of leaving what investigators say is “numerous bruises” on a 3-year-old boy he was caring for.

News outlets report Raleigh police say 34-year-old Ryan Matthew Bushey assaulted the child, leaving bruises about the boy’s body.

According to an arrest warrant, Bushey left bruises on the boy’s face, neck, back, left armpit, right chest, abdomen and genitals. The warrant said Bushey is a family friend of the boy’s mother and was supervising the child at the time of the alleged incident.

Bushey is charged with child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and was scheduled to be in court on Monday. His bond is set at $200,000 and it’s not known if he has an attorney.





