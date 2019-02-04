BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s House is considering a bill that would allow authorities to seize guns from a person who a family member or law enforcement believes is a danger.

The House Judiciary Committee completed its two-day hearing Monday on the bipartisan “red flag” measure.

The bill would allow a judge to order guns temporarily seized if police or family members believe a person is a danger to themselves or others.

A court hearing must be held within 14 days to determine whether to return the guns or hold them for up to a year.

Opponents argue the bill is a violation of due process. Supporters say it will save lives.

Thirteen others states already have a similar law on the books.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.





