OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Omaha.
Police were called to Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus a little before 10 p.m. Sunday after the wounded person arrived at the hospital. Police say he died after he was transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
He was identified as 28-year-old Robert Williams Jr.
No arrests have been reported.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.