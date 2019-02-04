A shooting at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore left one person critically injured Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., a man was shot outside the hospital prompting a lockdown of the hospital and surrounding areas.

At a press conference, Baltimore Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert explained that the incident was a targeted incident. Authorities believe the victim and assailant were “known acquaintances.”

The victim was identified only as an employee of the University’s medical school.

Dr. Thomas Scalia said that the victim is undergoing procedures and is currently on life-support from his injuries.

The suspected was quickly apprehended and found with a handgun on his person, Mr. Silbert said.

“We are of course quite hopeful that everything will be okay, but it’s way too early to tell,” he said.

