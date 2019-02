DEVELOPING:

There was a shooting at the University of Maryland Medical Center on Monday, according to a report from The Baltimore Sun.

A spokeswoman for the hospital told the local paper about the shooting, but more details weren’t readily available.

The streets around the hospital are currently closed “due to police activity.”

EB Baltimore St from MLK to Greene is closed at this time due to police activity. Please avoid this area when traveling this morning. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) February 4, 2019





