BALTIMORE (AP) - A shooting at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore has been reported.
A spokeswoman for the hospital told news outlets that the shooting took place Monday morning. Further information was not available.
The city’s department of transportation tweeted that the streets around the hospital were closed for police activity.
