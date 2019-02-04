CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago high school student is dead after being struck by an auto allegedly driven by a man who attempted to leave the scene.

Authorities say the girl, identified by Community High School District 218 as 15-year-old freshman Amira Nairat, was walking along a street in Chicago Ridge when she was struck Monday. The incident occurred near Richards High School in Oak Lawn.

Chicago Ridge police say an officer saw the vehicle hit the girl and continue driving, with one officer tending to the student and a second officer stopped the car. A 25-year-old Oak Lawn man was taken into custody.

Police say the girl was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Oak Lawn police say prior to the Chicago Ridge hit-and-run, the vehicle had been involved in two crashes in that suburb. No one was hurt.





