MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A teenager charged with capital murder in the shooting of a police officer in Mobile, Alabama, has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report 19-year-old Marco Perez entered the plea during a hearing Monday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.

Perez is charged in the death of Mobile police officer Sean Tuder, who was killed in the line of duty last month. Authorities have said the 30-year-old Tuder was shot to death during a struggle with Perez.

Defense attorneys say Perez was made to wear handcuffs engraved with Tuder’s name. They’ve asked a judge to keep that from happening again.

Prosecutors say it was Mobile jail officials who made the decision to use the engraved handcuffs, not prosecutors.





