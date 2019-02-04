By - Associated Press - Monday, February 4, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - A tentative trial date has been set for the seven people charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed when gunshots were fired into a Washington, D.C., crowd.

WTOP-FM reports a tentative trial date for August 2020 was set Friday when the seven defendants appeared together in court for the first time on charges in the July shooting of Makiyah Wilson.

Wilson was headed to get ice cream when four masked men leaped out of a car and fired gunshots into a crowded apartment courtyard. Police say she wasn’t targeted.

Marquell Cobbs, Darrise Jeffers, Qujuan Thomas, Quentin Michals, Gregory Taylor and Mark Tee Price are charged with murder in Makiyah’s death. Cobbs is a minor charged as an adult. Quanisha Ramsuer is charged with obstructing justice.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide