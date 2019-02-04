NFL

ATLANTA (AP) - The Patriots have won the Super Bowl.

New England topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 Sunday. It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the 53-year history of the game.

Tom Brady captured his record sixth NFL title by throwing for 262 yards, without a touchdown. The Patriots matched the Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six.

Julian Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards; he was the day’s only consistent offensive threat and was named the game’s MVP.

Brady engineered the game’s lone touchdown drive -a five-play, 69-yard march punctuated by an over-the-shoulder, 29-yard throw into the hands of tight end Rob Gronkowski. On the next play, Sony Michel scored on a 2-yard plunge with 7 minutes to play for a 10-3 lead.

But the real stars of this game were the New England defenders, who smothered Rams quarterback Jared Goff, holding him to 229 yards that felt like less.

ATLANTA (AP) - Patrick Mahomes’ breathtaking breakthrough season earned him the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

The Chiefs quarterback landed a pair of honors at NFL Honors on Saturday night, taking The Associated Press 2018 MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards. In his second pro season, Mahomes led Kansas City to its first AFC title game since 1993 with some of the most creative and clutch plays the league has seen in years.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award.

Chicago’s Matt Nagy, in his first season with the Bears, was voted Coach of the Year.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was chosen the Comeback Player of the Year, following a lost 2017 season to a shoulder injury with a sensational 2018 campaign.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the top offensive rookie, while the defensive rookie award went to Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard.

For his work as defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Vic Fangio got the head coaching gig in Denver. He also won The Associated Press 2018 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award on Saturday.

ATLANTA (AP) - Towering tight end Tony Gonzalez is heading to the Hall of Fame, to be joined by three defensive backs who spent parts of their career trying to stop him.

Champ Bailey, Ed Reed and Ty Law were also voted into the Hall on Saturday, along with center Kevin Mawae.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen made it as a contributor, as did former Cowboys and NFL executive Gil Brandt. Defensive back Johnny Robinson of the 1960s-era Chiefs was the senior selection.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have promoted Chad Hall to wide receivers coach and hired Ken Dorsey as quarterbacks coach.

Hall is a former NFL receiver who spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant on Bills coach Sean McDermott’s staff. He replaces Terry Robiskie, who was fired last month after one season in Buffalo.

Dorsey spent last year as an assistant athletic director at Florida International. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Panthers, including five as Carolina’s quarterbacks coach.

BASEBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen will receive a $6.4 million salary for 2019 after winning his arbitration case.

Treinen’s case was heard Friday. He asked arbitrators Steven Wolf, Allen Ponak and Phillip LaPorte for a raise from $2.2 million to $6.4 million, while Oakland offered $5.6 million. The pitcher’s agent, Matt Sosnick, confirmed the deal Saturday in a text message.

MMA

CONROE, Texas (AP) - An MMA fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, was captured Sunday after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas, authorities said.

Cedric Marks was taken into custody after a nine-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Conroe police Lt. Scott Spencer said in a tweet Sunday evening.

Marks escaped from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald’s in Conroe about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said.

McGinnis said murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month’s killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15.

GOLF

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International tournament on Saturday for damaging greens in frustration during his third round, and the Spaniard said he has apologized to fellow players for his actions.

Garcia said “in frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the extent of the damage was, and on which greens it took place.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) - The wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala was located on Sunday, two weeks after it disappeared from radar over the English Channel, according to the marine scientist leading a privately funded search for the Argentine’s family.

David Mearns, an American-born shipwreck-hunting specialist, made the announcement on Twitter after returning to the island of Guernsey from the search and police informed the families of the two men on board.

Sala and David Ibbotson, the pilot of the small aircraft, are presumed dead by authorities.

WNBA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Lynx have re-signed eight-time All-Star Seimone Augustus, bringing the shooting guard back for a 14th season.

The deal was done Saturday, one day after WNBA teams could begin announcing free agent signings.

Drafted by the Lynx in 2006 out of LSU with the first overall pick, Augustus is 11th on the league’s scoring list, sitting six points behind Becky Hammon.

WINTER SPORTS

SOLITUDE, Utah (AP) - Lindsey Jacobellis and Mick Dierdorff combined to win the mixed team snowboardcross competition for the Americans at the world championships on Sunday.

The tandem beat the Italian team of Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin for gold. The German squad of Paul Berg and Hanna Ihedioha earned bronze.

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) - Sandra Robatscher of Italy got the first World Cup luge victory of her career on Sunday, winning a race that was shortened to one run because of heavy snowfall.

Robatscher, the niece of Italian luge great Armin Zoeggeler, beat German star Natalie Geisenberger by about one-tenth of a second. Viktoriia Demchenko of Russia was third, grabbing the bronze by six-thousandths of a second over Emily Sweeney of the United States.

OBITUARY

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Bob Friend, who pitched more innings than anyone in Pittsburgh Pirates history, died Sunday. He was 88.

The Pirates said Friend died at his home in Pittsburgh.

Friend holds the Pirates record for innings (3,480 1/3), starts (477) and strikeouts (1,682). The right-hander was an NL All-Star in three seasons.

Friend made his major debut in 1951 with Pittsburgh, stayed with the Pirates through 1965 and played one more season, splitting his last year with the New York Yankees and Mets. He was 197-230 with a 3.58 ERA in his career.

After his playing career ended, he was among the founding officers of the Pirates Alumni Association and stayed active as a board member.

DENVER (AP) - Irv Brown, the Final Four referee who also coached baseball at University of Colorado, did color commentary on ESPN’s first college football broadcast and pioneered sports radio in Denver, died Sunday. He was 83.

Brown’s nephew confirmed the death. Officials at CU said he died of complications from a brief illness.

Brown officiated in four of UCLA’s Final Fours in the 1960s and ‘70s. He forged strong working relationships with everyone from Bob Knight to Dick Vitale, who tweeted that Brown had the whistle for his last appearance as a coach in the NCAA Tournament in 1977.

