SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Hundreds of residents living in recreational vehicles and other temporary shelters are being ordered to leave their burned out properties after federal authorities threatened to withhold paying for the massive cleanup of California’s most destructive wildfire.

The Paradise city council on Monday rescinded a two-month old law allowing residents to live in temporary shelters on their wildfire-damaged property while rebuilding. Thousands of residents were left homeless by the Nov. 8 wildfire that destroyed most of Paradise and many still remain without reliable shelter.

Mayor Jody Jones said the council reversed course after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it would halt cleanup funding if residents were allowed to live on properties before before they are cleared of debris.

FEMA didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.