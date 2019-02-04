CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill that would have imposed separate penalties for the death of an unborn child during a crime against a pregnant woman has failed in the Wyoming Senate.

Senate File 128 was defeated on an 18-11 vote Monday.

Supporters say an unborn child should be considered a separate victim when a pregnant woman is killed by a criminal act.

But opponents say current state law already has enhanced penalties for the death of a pregnant woman.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.