By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 5, 2019

SUN LAKES, Ariz. (AP) - Maricopa County authorities say a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his 42-year-old aunt in the unincorporated community of Sun Lakes.

KNXV-TV reports that sheriff’s spokesman Calbert Gillet said the woman was killed early Friday morning and that the teen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Additional details were not released.


