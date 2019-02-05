President Donald Trump’s two Supreme Court picks are among four justices expected to attend the State of the Union. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be among them.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan are expected to join Trump nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch in the House chamber on Tuesday.

Justices typically attend State of the Union speeches given by the president who nominated them. Roberts and Kagan have never missed the State of the Union address since they’ve been on the court.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg is recovering from cancer surgery in December. She made her first public appearance since the surgery on Monday at a concert given by her daughter-in-law in Washington, D.C. Ginsburg did not attend Trump’s speech last year, either.





