HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities are calling the deaths of two adults in Hooksett suspicious.
A news release from the attorney general’s office about the deaths was issued Monday night. Further information was not immediately available.
Authorities described their investigation as unfolding and said additional information would be provided as soon as possible.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.