President Trump will call on Democrats in his State of the Union address Tuesday night to move beyond their open hostility of his leadership, saying compromise in divided government is the only way to achieve “American greatness.”

“Together we can break decades of political stalemate,” Mr. Trump will say, according to excerpts released in advance of the speech. “The decision is ours to make.”

In his first address since Democrats captured the House majority and fought Mr. Trump into a government shutdown, the president will outline his plans to fight illegal immigration, rebuild infrastructure, lower health-care costs, protect workers from bad trade deals and bring more U.S. troops home from “endless” wars.

“The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda,” Mr. Trump will say. “It is the agenda of the American people.”

From ripping up trade deals to pulling out of nuclear and weapons pacts with Iran and Russia, Mr. Trump will say he has spent two years working “with urgency and historic speed to confront problems neglected by leaders of both parties over many decades.” He says Washington’s perennial failure to fix U.S. immigration laws is hurting average citizens.

“We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens,” the president will say. “No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s working class and America’s political class than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards.”

