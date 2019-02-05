Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed to be an “American Indian” when registering for the State Bar of Texas in 1986, the first example of her personally using her dubious accounts to further her career.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that it had acquired, via an open records request, her registration card and a Post reporter tweeted out an image of the card.

The card, written in ink and signed personally by Ms. Warren, identifies her as an “American Indian.”

The document had not been previously reported and Ms. Warren has downplayed similar claims in other venues such as the Harvard Law School faculty book, in part by saying the claim was made by others on her behalf.

According to the Post, Ms. Warren’s office didn’t dispute the card as an authentic document.

As the Massachusetts Democrat and progressive hero nears a presidential bid, she has tried to put behind her the Indian claims — which President Trump regularly uses to mock her as “Pocahantas.”

Last year, she took a DNA test that “proved” she had Indian ancestry — one Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago, or 1/1024th Indian — less than the average white person in America. She backtracked some earlier this year, apologizing to an angered Cherokee Nation for using DNA tests, which the tribe does not consider an authentic measure.

She apologized again Tuesday to the Post.

“I can’t go back,” she said in an interview. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.