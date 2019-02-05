Foreign governments did not sway the 2018 elections, the Justice and Homeland Security departments announced Tuesday, saying the vote came off without any evidence of the kinds of breaches that tainted the 2016 presidential vote.

The two departments said they’ve completed a presidentially ordered report using data compiled by the intelligence community. While the study is classified, the departments said there are no indications of successful interference.

“The departments have concluded there is no evidence to date that any identified activities of a foreign government or foreign agent had a material impact on the integrity or security of election infrastructure or political/campaign infrastructure used in the 2018 midterm elections for the United States Congress,” the departments said.

They did not give any more details.

Heading into the election lawmakers and cybersecurity experts had feared massive interference from any number of foreign actors, after Russian-backed hackers managed to steal emails from Democratic campaign operations in 2016, and after attempts were made to breach state and local election systems.

But officials say they were better prepared this time, conducting vulnerability reviews for state and local elections officials.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.