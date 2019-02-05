Congress interrupted the State of the Union address to sing “Happy Birthday” to Judah Samet, a Pittsburgh man who survived both the Holocaust and a mass synagogue shooting in October.

Mr. Samet turned 81 on Tuesday, so lawmakers broke into song.

“Thank you!” Mr. Samet bellowed from the gallery, after the final notes.

“They wouldn’t do that for me, Judah,” said Mr. Trump, who’d playfully moved his hands like a symphony conductor.

Eleven of Mr. Samet’s fellow worshippers were killed in the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the deadliest attack on a Jewish community in the U.S.

Authorities said the suspect, a 46-year-old man, had promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on the web.





