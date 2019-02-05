MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is signaling he likely won’t represent the state in the latest lawsuit challenging Wisconsin Republicans’ lame-duck laws.

The laws weaken both Kaul and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ powers. A coalition of unions filed a lawsuit Monday alleging the laws violate the separation of powers doctrine. The League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit challenging the laws last month.

Kaul declined to comment to reporters Tuesday on whether he would represent the state in the unions’ lawsuit. But he noted he decided not to defend the state in the League of Women Voters lawsuit because the laws impact the state Justice Department, creating a conflict of interest.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.