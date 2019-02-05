ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man caught up in a statewide child pornography sweep that nabbed dozens of offenders has pleaded guilty.

The state attorney general’s office says MD Farid Uddin had more than 200,000 videos and images of child porn on his computer equipment when law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his Elizabeth home in November 2017.

Uddin pleaded guilty Monday to distributing child pornography. State prosecutors will recommend that he receive a six-year prison term and be required to register as a sexual offender when he’s sentenced March 22.

Uddin also forfeited roughly $1 million worth of counterfeit perfume that was found in his garage when the warrant was executed.

Uddin was among 79 people arrested in “Operation Safety Net,” a nine-month, multiagency sweep conducted in 2017.





