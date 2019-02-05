More than a dozen elementary school students were treated at a hospital Monday in Cleveland after consuming gummy candies suspected of being made from marijuana.

A spokesperson for Cleveland’s Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital said doctors treated and released a total of 15 students from Anton Grdina School within hours of a staff member finding a zip-close bag she believed to contain marijuana-infused gummies, reported WKYC, a local NBC affiliate.

Shari Gould, 27, was arrested for child endangering after her 9-year-old son admitting bringing the candies to school, Cleveland 19 News reported. An attorney for Ms. Gould not immediately be identified or reached for comment.

Law enforcement was called to the school early Monday afternoon after the staffer discovered the bag while cleaning and determined “that it contained drugs,” according to a police report filed afterward. Administrators subsequently identified the children that were in the room where the bag was located and questioned them to figure out who had eaten the candies and how many pieces each student had consumed, the report said.

A number of the students complained of stomachaches, and paramedics transported nine children between the ages of 5 and 9 to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital in ambulances.

Only one child — Ms. Gould’s son — has tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, marijuana’s main psychoactive ingredient, local outlets reported Tuesday. Police said he took the gummies from home and brought them to school without his mother knowing, the reports said.

“Although we have not yet received a report on the suspicious candy, the principal used the opportunity to remind parents and caregivers of the importance of keeping medicines and other items that may be harmful to children locked up to ensure the safety of all students,” the Cleveland Metropolitan School District said in a statement.

Marijuana is prohibited under federal law, though 33 states — including Ohio — have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes.





