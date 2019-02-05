NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville Mayor David Briley says it’s his job to ensure the will of the voters is carried out by continuing to implement a community oversight board to investigate possible police misconduct.

Briley’s office released a statement Tuesday in response to GOP state lawmakers recently introducing legislation that would limit the scope of local oversight panels and also make a large chunk of their work hidden from public scrutiny.

Briley says Nashville voters spoke “loud and clear” despite facing a very competitive election where the measure faced opposition from police unions and other influential political groups.

Currently, Nashville’s oversight board allows subpoena power and dictates that four of the seven members should live in “economically distressed communities.”

The first meeting of Nashville’s oversight panel will be Feb. 12.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.