By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 5, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Two cousins charged in a Louisiana couple’s strangling and kidnapping in 2015 have been given a new trial date.

The Advocate reports 45-year-old Ernesto LLerena Alonso and 50-year-old Frank Garcia were given a June 17 trial date. They were set to stand trial in March on first-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Denis “Bubbie” Duplantier and 70-year-old Suzanne “Suzy” Duplantier.

The couple’s bodies were found in their vehicle at a Hammond gas station. Alonso performed landscaping work for the couple and lived on property owned by them. Investigators believe Alonso and Garcia beat the couple to obtain information to open a safe. Authorities say cash and other items believed to be stolen from the home were found at Garcia’s Florida residence.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com


