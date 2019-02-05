TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s Supreme Court has dismissed weapons charges against two men after finding that police officers responding to a noise complaint improperly searched them.

Neptune police arrested Deyvon Chisum and Keshown Woodard in 2014 after responding to reports of loud music in a motel room.

When they arrived, the woman who had rented the room agreed to lower the volume. The officers then checked the IDs of the others to see if any had outstanding warrants.

Chisum had an outstanding warrant and was arrested, and officers found a gun in his possession. A subsequent search found a gun on Woodard.

In a unanimous ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court held the officers shouldn’t have detained and searched the room’s occupants after the noise complaint was resolved and no summons was issued.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.