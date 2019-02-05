By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 5, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with animal cruelty after officials say he starved two pit bull dogs to death.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officers with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 43-year-old Shane Palmer on Tuesday morning following an investigation by the Nebraska Humane Society.

Officials say the carcasses of two male dogs were found Jan. 9 after they had been thrown into a ravine east of Palmer’s house in north Omaha. Officials say one of the dogs had been microchipped, which led investigators to Palmer.

A necropsy showed the dogs, named Pokie and Boss, died primarily of starvation, with hypothermia as a secondary cause.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide