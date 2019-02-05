NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of fatally shooting a woman.
New Britain police responding to reports of gunfire just before 6 p.m. Monday found the 28-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Her name was not released.
Police identified 43-year-old Benjamin Morales as a suspect in the case.
Investigators say he and the victim knew each other “based on a domestic relationship.”
An arrest warrant charging him with murder has been obtained but Morales’ whereabouts are currently not known. He is known to frequent New Britain and Hartford.
