By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 5, 2019

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - Police are investigating multiple crashes on a northern New Hampshire road as they warn of treacherous travel conditions due to black ice.

Police have responded to a tractor trailer accident and passenger vehicle accidents on Route 2 in Randolph on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said temperatures were expected to warm up Tuesday, reaching as high as the 50s.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide