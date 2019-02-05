The “designated survivor” for Tuesday’s State of the Union address is Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
By custom at least one Cabinet member does not attend the speech, in order to preserve the Constitutional line of succession in the event of a catastrophe.
The designated survivors for President Trump’s last two State of the Union speeches were Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.
