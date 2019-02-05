After a tussle between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the president was invited to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Feb. 5.

As usual, this will mean a number of road closings around Capitol Hill during the address that denizens of the District will want to remember.

The State of the Union is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., but the Capitol Police Department will close some streets at 5:30 p.m. and many others at 7 p.m. There is also a Washington Capitals hockey game in nearby Chinatown slated for 7 p.m., and while no streets directly in Chinatown will be closed, the other closings could make travel difficult.

At 5:30 p.m., these roads will be closed to traffic but accessible to those attending the State of the Union:

First Street, between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Independence Avenue, between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE

First Street, between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE

Constitution Avenue, between Second Street NE and Louisiana Avenue NW

At 7 p.m., these streets will close for the evening:

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, from Third Street NW to First Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Second Street NE

First Street NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW

New Jersey Avenue NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

D Street NE, from Second Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NE

Delaware Avenue NE, from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE

First Street NE, from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SW

C Street NE, from Second Street NE to Delaware Avenue NE

Maryland Avenue NE, from Constitution Avenue NE to First Street NE

Second Street NE, from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol Street NE

East Capitol Street, from Second Street NE to First Street NE

Independence Avenue, from Second Street SE to Washington Avenue SW

C Street SW, from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE

Delaware Avenue SW, from Washington Avenue SW to C Street SW

South Capitol Street, from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE

New Jersey Avenue SE, from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE

Maryland Avenue SW, from Third Street SW to First Street SW

All closed roads will reopen at the conclusion of the address.





