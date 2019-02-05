After a tussle between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the president was invited to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Feb. 5.
As usual, this will mean a number of road closings around Capitol Hill during the address that denizens of the District will want to remember.
The State of the Union is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., but the Capitol Police Department will close some streets at 5:30 p.m. and many others at 7 p.m. There is also a Washington Capitals hockey game in nearby Chinatown slated for 7 p.m., and while no streets directly in Chinatown will be closed, the other closings could make travel difficult.
At 5:30 p.m., these roads will be closed to traffic but accessible to those attending the State of the Union:
- First Street, between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
- Independence Avenue, between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE
- First Street, between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE
- Constitution Avenue, between Second Street NE and Louisiana Avenue NW
At 7 p.m., these streets will close for the evening:
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW, from Third Street NW to First Street NW
- Constitution Avenue NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Second Street NE
- First Street NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW
- New Jersey Avenue NW, from Louisiana Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- D Street NE, from Second Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NE
- Delaware Avenue NE, from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE
- First Street NE, from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SW
- C Street NE, from Second Street NE to Delaware Avenue NE
- Maryland Avenue NE, from Constitution Avenue NE to First Street NE
- Second Street NE, from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol Street NE
- East Capitol Street, from Second Street NE to First Street NE
- Independence Avenue, from Second Street SE to Washington Avenue SW
- C Street SW, from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE
- Delaware Avenue SW, from Washington Avenue SW to C Street SW
- South Capitol Street, from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
- New Jersey Avenue SE, from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
- Maryland Avenue SW, from Third Street SW to First Street SW
All closed roads will reopen at the conclusion of the address.
